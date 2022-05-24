Distributed Power Africa and EDF extend partnership to South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – 23 May 2022: Distributed Power Africa (DPA), a business of Cassava Technologies, and Électricité de France (EDF), a world-leading electricity company, entered into a partnership to develop hybrid energy solutions for businesses in South Africa.

Through a 50% shareholding in DPA operations in South Africa, EDF will fuel the development of distributed energy solutions, starting with a pipeline of more than 75 MW, and enable DPA to provide an improved offering to its Commercial & Industrial (C&I) customers in South Africa. In addition, this investment will allow DPA to generate hundreds of new construction jobs in the country, adding a much-needed boost to the local economy.

According to Norman Moyo, CEO Africa of DPA: “South Africa is facing long hours of load shedding and increasing electricity costs. This partnership comes at an opportune time where the country is pushing for updated renewable energy policy, and the world is facing a sudden rise in diesel costs. As a business of Cassava Technologies, our achievements and initiatives ensure that we enable social mobility and the economic prosperity of individuals and businesses across the continent through increased access to innovative technologies”.

EDF Group is already active in low-carbon power generation, transmission, distribution and energy efficiency services in South Africa. The company intends to bring its technical expertise and its experience in comprehensive offers with financing schemes to complement DPA’s capabilities in growing a C&I pipeline in South Africa.

EDF Group Senior Executive Vice President, International Division – Beatrice Buffon had this to say: “We are excited about once again partnering with DPA as we extend our footprint on the African continent. Both companies have a proven history of joint energy operations in Kenya. This partnership represents an opportunity for EDF to deliver comprehensive and low-carbon energy solutions suitable for African C&I needs, and allows us to enlarge our portfolio of activities on the continent where we already have large hydro power projects under development, and are invested in a portfolio of off-grid companies. It contributes to achieving one of the main goals in our CAP 2030 strategy: to triple our operations on an international scale compared to 2015”

DPA has already commissioned projects for Commercial & Industrial companies like Makro, Builders Warehouse, Africa Data Centres and Liquid Intelligent Technologies in South Africa. The company’s distributed energy strategy aligns with the Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2019, which anticipates decommissioning most coal-fired power stations by 2030.