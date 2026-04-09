Does AI Conform to Justice, Equality, and Inclusivity for Women in Africa?

By Ashley Maponga

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly reshaping economies, public life, and digital spaces across the world- including in Africa. Examined through a feminist lens grounded in justice, equality, and inclusivity, AI’s impact on women in Africa is deeply mixed. While AI offers possibilities for expanding access to services and economic opportunities, existing structures, biases, and digital harms show that AI does not automatically advance women’s rights unless intentionally governed and designed with feminist principles.

For an African woman, inclusivity, justice, and equality go far beyond abstract principles- they speak to lived realities of dignity, voice, and power in everyday life. Inclusivity means being present and valued in spaces where decisions are made, from the household and community to digital platforms, local councils, and national institutions, without fear of exclusion or silencing. Justice means being protected from harm, whether physical, economic, or digital, and having fair access to resources, opportunities, and remedies when rights are violated. Equality is not simply being treated the same as men, but having historically gendered disadvantages recognised and addressed so that women can participate fully and confidently in social, economic, and political life. For African women, true equality is felt when their labour is valued, their leadership is respected, their bodies are safe, and their voices shape the policies and systems that govern their lives and communities.

Structural barriers and exclusion

For many African women, including in Zimbabwe, access to technology and AI remains uneven due to pre-existing social and economic inequalities. Women are underrepresented in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education and technology sectors, limiting their participation in designing and governing AI systems. Zimbabwean women remain underrepresented in STEM fields, with cultural norms and systemic barriers limiting their enrollment and graduation rates in technical colleges.

Women also make up only a small fraction of Zimbabwe’s STEM workforce, perpetuating male-dominated perspectives in AI design and governance. As a result, AI tools often reflect existing power imbalances rather than women’s lived realities. Without deliberate feminist influence, AI systems risk reproducing stereotypes, entrenching exclusion, and marginalising women further in digital and economic spaces.

AI, digital violence, and violations of women’s rights in Africa

Across Africa, and particularly in Zimbabwe, AI and digital technologies have increasingly been linked to rising forms of technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV), including deepfakes, cyberstalking, online harassment, doxxing, non-consensual sharing of images, and gendered disinformation. These harms are not abstract; they are lived realities for women who occupy public, political, economic, and digital spaces, and they reflect how existing patriarchal power relations are being reproduced and amplified through new technologies. Linda Masarira, leader of the Labour Economists and African Democrats (LEAD) party from Zimbabwe, has been a vocal critic of the misogyny and online harassment that women in Zimbabwean politics face, often highlighting how digital platforms amplify gendered attacks. During election periods, she has been subjected to cyberbullying and coordinated smear campaigns that focus on her personal life and morality rather than her leadership credentials or policy positions.

In Zimbabwe, women politicians, journalists, human rights defenders, and entrepreneurs have been disproportionately targeted through coordinated online attacks on platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, WhatsApp, and TikTok. Women in leadership and public advocacy roles have reported being subjected to AI-assisted image manipulation, sexually explicit memes, and automated harassment campaigns designed to discredit them, silence their voices, and intimidate them out of public participation. During election periods and moments of heightened political debate, women candidates and activists have faced gendered disinformation that questions their morality, marital status, or sexuality rather than their policies or leadership credentials. While not always labelled as “AI-driven,” many of these attacks are enabled by algorithmic amplification, anonymous bot accounts, and increasingly accessible AI image-editing and content-generation tools.

Young women running small businesses online in Zimbabwe have also been affected. Those who rely on digital platforms to market cosmetics, clothing, agricultural produce, or creative work have reported online harassment, body shaming, and sexualised comments that undermine their confidence and economic participation. In some cases, fake accounts have used altered images or false information to damage reputations, leading women to withdraw from online spaces altogether. This illustrates how AI-enabled digital violence directly intersects with feminist economies, disrupting livelihoods and reinforcing women’s economic precarity.

The psychological toll is significant, contributing to anxiety, fear, self-censorship, and burnout. From a feminist perspective, this represents not only individual harm but a structural violation of women’s rights to freedom of expression, political participation, safety, and dignity.

At a continental level, these patterns mirror broader African trends where AI-enabled tools are being weaponised against women faster than legal and policy frameworks can respond. The lack of strong data protection enforcement, limited digital literacy, weak platform accountability, and under-representation of African women in AI governance spaces all compound the risk. Without intentional safeguards, AI systems absorb and reproduce sexist, racist, and colonial biases, turning digital spaces into hostile environments for women.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) Zimbabwe has documented that a significant proportion of women journalists experience AI‑facilitated digital violence, including threats, misogynistic attacks, and manipulated images. The Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) has similarly raised alarm about cyberstalking, revenge pornography, and online bodyshaming targeting young women, which erodes their dignity and discourages participation in public life. The Zimbabwe Human Rights Commission (ZHRC) has further warned that such online abuse leads many women to self‑censor, withdraw from civic spaces, or avoid digital platforms altogether. These realities demonstrate that, in its current form, AI often amplifies patriarchal control rather than dismantling it.

These realities underscore a critical feminist insight that AI is not neutral. In contexts like Zimbabwe, where gender inequality already limits women’s access to power, resources, and justice, AI-driven digital violence becomes another layer of exclusion and control. Addressing this requires more than technological fixes, it demands feminist governance that centres women’s lived experiences, strengthens accountability for platforms and developers, and ensures that digital transformation does not come at the cost of women’s rights, safety, and wellbeing.

Political Risks of AI for Women

Political risks posed by AI also threaten women’s leadership and civic participation. AI-driven disinformation, deepfakes, and algorithmic amplification of hate speech are increasingly being used to target women in public office, activists, and community leaders, often in highly gendered and sexualised ways. In many African contexts, including Zimbabwe, women who speak out on governance, budgets, or human rights already face social backlash; AI intensifies this by making coordinated smear campaigns cheaper, faster, and harder to trace. Automated trolling networks and manipulated videos can undermine women’s credibility, discourage them from running for office, and shrink their presence in digital public spheres. Algorithmic bias in political advertising and content moderation can also sideline women’s voices by prioritising sensational or polarising content over substantive feminist perspectives. Without strong safeguards, AI risks narrowing democratic space for women rather than expanding it, making political power even more hostile and inaccessible to young women and women leaders.

Economic Risks of AI for Women

Economically, AI also presents risks for women. Automation driven by AI threatens sectors where women are heavily represented, particularly informal, care, and service‑based work. Without gender‑responsive reskilling and digital inclusion programmes, women are likely to bear the greatest burden of job displacement. At the same time, women entrepreneurs who rely on digital platforms for marketing and trade are increasingly exposed to online harassment, body‑shaming, and reputational attacks, which undermine their confidence, visibility, and income opportunities. In this sense, digital violence is not only a safety issue but also an economic justice issue.

Digital Harms and Women’s Mental Well-Being

The rise of AI-enabled digital harms is having profound effects on women’s mental, emotional, and psychosocial well-being across Zimbabwe and the continent. Persistent online harassment, deepfakes, cyberstalking, body shaming, and abusive messaging create an environment of fear, stress, and emotional exhaustion that erodes women’s sense of safety both online and offline. Many women subjected to technology-facilitated gender-based violence (TFGBV) report heightened anxiety, trauma, and withdrawal from digital and public spaces due to incessant harassment; for example, Zimbabwean women journalists and activists face coordinated AI-enhanced attacks that discourage them from participating in public discourse and undermine their freedom of expression and agency. This has a chilling effect on women’s mental wellness, with emotional distress leading to lowered confidence, reduced civic engagement, and a reluctance to speak publicly or pursue leadership roles. According to MISA Zimbabwe Women’s experiences of digital violence not only diminish their mental well-being but also shape their decisions to withdraw from community engagement, professional opportunities, and digital economic spaces, making digital safety a central issue of feminist justice and collective care.

AI as a Tool for Women’s Empowerment

Despite these concerns, AI is not inherently harmful and can be a powerful tool for advancing women’s rights when used responsibly and inclusively. AI can support digital safety by detecting hate speech, harassment, and abusive content in real time, enabling faster responses from civil society and duty bearers. In health, AI can improve maternal care through predictive models, early diagnosis, and mobile health tools that reach women in rural areas. For economic empowerment, AI‑powered applications and chatbots can assist women entrepreneurs with financial literacy, market access, pricing, and business planning. In education, AI‑driven learning platforms can expand access to STEM skills for girls and young women who are often excluded from traditional training pathways.

What Feminist AI governance in Africa should look like

For AI to align with justice, equality, and inclusivity for women in Africa, feminist governance must be prioritised. This requires greater investment in digital literacy and STEM education for girls and young women, stronger legal frameworks to protect women’s digital rights and data privacy, and meaningful participation of women in AI policy‑making and technology design. It also demands that AI systems be gender‑responsive, accessible, and accountable, with clear mechanisms to address harm when it occurs.

To ensure that AI aligns with justice, equality, and inclusivity for women, African states and regional bodies must build on existing laws and frameworks to protect women’s rights in the digital age. The African Union Convention on Cyber Security and Personal Data Protection (Malabo Convention) provides a continental legal foundation for data protection and cybersecurity, mandating measures against cybercrime, privacy violations, and data misuse, all of which are critical to preventing technology-enabled harms against women. In many countries including Zimbabwe, national data protection laws such as Zimbabwe’s Data Protection Act enshrine the right to privacy and place obligations on digital platforms and service providers to safeguard personal information and prevent discriminatory or harmful automated decisions. The African Declaration on Internet Rights and Freedoms further reinforces the obligation of states to protect citizens’ rights to privacy, freedom of expression, and equitable access to internet infrastructure, explicitly recognising existing gender inequalities in access and calling for affirmative action to close these divides. By strengthening enforcement of these existing laws, closing gaps in data and AI regulation, expanding digital literacy, and embedding explicit gender provisions in emerging AI strategies, African governments can create legal and institutional environments where AI supports, rather than undermines women’s rights, safety, and inclusion.

AI in Africa does not automatically conform to justice, equality, and inclusivity for women. In its current form, it often reinforces existing inequalities and exposes women to new forms of digital harm. However, with feminist governance, inclusive design, and strong protections for women’s rights, AI can become a powerful tool for advancing women’s economic, social, and political empowerment across the continent. Protecting women in the digital age means protecting their dignity, livelihoods, and freedom to participate fully in society both online and offline.