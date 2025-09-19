Dog Owners Warned as Police Launch Leash Law Operation

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has urged dog owners to ensure their pets are kept under control warning that those who allow animals to roam the streets unsupervised risk prosecution.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the warning follows a rise in cases of stray dogs attacking members of the public.

“The ZRP reminds dog owners to keep their dogs on leash and ensure that dogs do not roam on the streets unsupervised in accordance with the country’s laws, especially the Harare Dog Licensing and Control By-Law of 1993, enacted under Statutory Instrument 19 of 1993. Dog owners should prioritise the safety of others,” Nyathi said.

He added that police are now working with the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) and local authorities in an operation targeting stray dogs and negligent owners.

The Harare City Council Dogs Act, officially known as the Dog Licensing and Control By-Laws, regulates dog ownership in the city, outlining responsibilities and restrictions for dog owners.

Under these by-laws, households on plots smaller than 2,000 square meters are permitted to keep only one dog. Residents in high-density suburbs are not allowed to own more than two dogs.

Despite these regulations, a man was in June mauled to death by pitbulls, prompting renewed calls for breed-specific legislation.