Eagles Take Command Against Tuskers After Ervine Century

By Kudzaiishe Zvaguma

Eagles seized control of their Logan Cup clash with Tuskers after a dominant all-round performance on day two at Queens Sports Club.

The Eagles declared their first innings on 351 for eight in 108.1 overs putting early pressure on the Tuskers.

Experienced Zimbabwe international Craig Ervine led the innings with an unbeaten 116 striking 13 fours and two sixes in a commanding knock.

He was well supported by Tinashe Kamunhukamwe who scored 77 while Rodney Mupfudza contributed 53 to help the Eagles post a formidable total.

Captain Faraz Akram also added a valuable 54 runs. For the Tuskers, fast bowler Ernest Masuku was the standout performer claiming five wickets for 68 runs.

In response, the Tuskers struggled early in their first innings as the Eagles’ bowlers struck regularly.

By the close of play on day two, the Tuskers were 58 for four after 21.3 overs, still trailing far behind the Eagles’ total.

Brian Mudzinganyama remained unbeaten on 16, while Aliakbar Hamid scored 23 before being dismissed.

The Eagles’ bowlers maintained the pressure with Alex Falao and Kudakwashe Macheka each taking two wickets to leave their side in a commanding position heading into the third day of the match.