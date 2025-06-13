ECD Teacher Accused of Assaulting Pupils in Shocking Ritual Allegation

By Takudzwa Tondoya

A 51-year-old Early Childhood Development (ECD) teacher from Bikita has been arraigned before the Masvingo Regional Court in a chilling case that has stunned the local community.

The woman, whose name has been withheld for legal reasons, is facing two counts of assault after allegedly sucking blood from two young pupils aged between 4 and 5 years at a primary school in the Chief Budzi area of Bikita.

The alleged incidents occurred between May 20 and June 5, 2025, without the knowledge or consent of the children’s parents or school authorities.

The case came to light when a concerned parent noticed unexplained wounds on their child’s fingers while bathing them.

Upon being questioned the child reportedly revealed the disturbing details of what had transpired during school hours.

More reports soon followed from other parents, leading to the teacher’s arrest.

The motive behind the alleged blood extraction remains unclear, and investigators are yet to determine whether the acts were part of a ritualistic practice, psychological disturbance or something else entirely.

The accused has been remanded in custody until June 30, 2025, as police continue to investigate the full extent of the allegations.