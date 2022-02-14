Edgars Borrowdale Branch Relocates To A Bigger Space

Edgars Zimbabwe has relocated its Borrowdale branch to a bigger and more accommodating location at Sam Levy Village. This is in line with the retail giant’s strategy of opening new stores. Sporting new, refreshed designs, the high end fashion giant, Edgars’ Borrowdale branch is now located at Shop Number 31-33 at Sam Levy’s Village with the entrance facing Piers Road.

The new location has quadrupled the trading space from its previous trading location and the branch is set to open its doors on Saturday, 12 February 2022. With some key retailers being housed at the shopping centre, the location is strategic as the area has high traffic. This move is set to bring convenience to the customers as there is parking right in front of the store.

Borrowdale branch which exclusively catered for ladies, menswear, bodycare and cosmetics will be introducing a fully-fledged kids’ department which will be housed on the first floor of the branch. As part of the refreshed new concept store design, the kids section will enable little shoppers and their ‘handlers’ to browse through stream-lined trendy clothing rails.

Taking into consideration the quintessential shopper who is looking for shopping convenience, the two-story retail facility will feature a wide variety of Edgars trendy footwear, outerwear, intimates , accessories, cosmetics, beauty products and bedding and linen.

To augment the customer`s shopping experience, the store also has a thriving WhatsApp shopping platform complementing the e-commerce site that has served the brand well during the last 12 months.

The outlet is an ideal destination for fashion enthusiasts, customers who value convenience and is complimented by flexible payment terms through Credit Accounts payable within six (6) months.

Short term loans will be offered instore through ClubPlus microfinance which is a sister company to the Edgars retail chain. ClubPlus also offers remittance services for individuals receiving money from South Africa and the diaspora.

Aiming to expand our local presence through brick-and-mortar stores, the Edgars chain will continue to explore additional store locations to ensure our customers have easy accessibility to the brands they love.

The Edgars Chain is a division of Edgars Stores Limited and has 26 branches nationwide, with the most recent new location being Avondale.

Edgars Stores Limited has been in operating in Zimbabwe for more than 75 years. The Group is constituted of two (2) retail chains, Edgars and Jet as well as a manufacturing arm Carousel and ClubPlus microfinance.