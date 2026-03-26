Education Minister Hails Mbare High School Research Centre

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo has hailed the opening of a new research centre at Mbare High School as a milestone in expanding access to modern learning tools in high-density suburbs.

The facility, officially opened in Harare, is part of the government’s broader push to digitalise education and equip learners with skills for the modern economy.

Speaking at the commissioning, Minister Moyo said the centre reflected the government’s commitment to ensuring that no community is left behind in the country’s development agenda.

“This centre is not just a building; it is a symbol of progress, innovation, and our unwavering commitment to the digitalisation of education,” he said.

He added that the initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s long-term development strategy, Vision 2030, which aims to transform the country into an upper middle-income economy.

“Every learner, every school, and every community must be included in our national progress. Mbare is part of this journey,” he said.

The research centre is expected to serve as a hub for innovation, enabling students to conduct research, develop digital skills and apply knowledge to real-world challenges.

Officials say it will also support the country’s heritage-based curriculum by combining technology with local values and identity.

Minister Moyo praised the leadership at Mbare High School for embracing innovation describing the institution as a model for others.

“It is schools like Mbare High that show us what is possible when determination meets opportunity,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the School Development Committee, chairperson Isaac Kaseke described the occasion as ” a truly historic” moment for both the school and the wider Mbare community.

“Today marks a remarkable milestone not only for our school but for the entire community,” the chairperson said.

Beyond its academic role, the centre is expected to benefit the wider community by providing access to knowledge-sharing platforms and digital resources.

Educationists said such initiatives are critical in narrowing the gap between well-resourced schools and those in densely populated urban areas.

For many the Mbare High family, the new facility represents more than infrastructure it is seen as a gateway to opportunity, offering students a chance to compete in an increasingly digital world.