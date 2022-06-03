Education Stakeholders Blast Govt Over ZIMSEC 2022 Exam Fees

Education stakeholders have described the November 2022 examination fees set by the Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) as exorbitant and beyond the reach of many.

By Chamunorwa Matanhike

According to a statement from ZIMSEC, Grade 7 examination candidates are set to pay a total of US$10 and US$22 for public and private schools candidates respectively.

Ordinary level candidates are set to pay US$11 and US$24 per subject for public schools and private schools candidates respectively while Advanced level candidates will fork out US$22 and US$48 per subject for public and private schools candidates respectively.

The examination fees are, however, going to be paid only in local currency at the prevailing interbank rate as at 22 July,2022.

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) president, Obert Masaraure said the examination fees will stop many students from writing public examinations this year.

“The examination fees are atrocious and a declaration of war against the poor. Last year fifty percent of our learners failed to sit for public examinations because of the cost, more are set to lose out this year.

“ARTUZ will be organising citizens to fight back under the #SaveOurEducationZw campaign. Government should fully fund basic education in line with section 75 of the constitution of Zimbabwe, “he said.

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary general, Raymond Majongwe accused government of commercializing education.

“Less than 140 000 will register this year. Education has officially been commercialised by this neoliberal government. The poor are going to suffer.

“Sixty percent of kids are on BEAM. You raise exam fees like this. What is going to happen? Teachers’ kids are on BEAM. We expect government to pay for them as well,” said Majongwe.

Weighing in on the issue, Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary general, Tapedza Zhou urged the government to channel resources where they are needed the most.

“Government should channel resources where they are needed most, not mandatorily pay half for everyone, including those who can afford it. We have poor students who cannot at all afford the remaining half of examination fees, yet the government has paid for everyone including those who are not in need of government subsidy.”

“The government cannot convince parents or us that it has paid the other half and what remains is the other half. Had the government been paying, there wasn’t going to be such issues as non-payment of those who mark exams,” he said.

A parent in Mutoko, who refused to be named called the examination fees hike scandalous and labelled the government out of touch with reality.

“The increase in the Ordinary and Advanced examination fees is scandalous to say the least.

“This bears testimony that the powers that be are living in a dreamland and are divorced from reality. The exponential rise in the fees is not in touch with the economic realities bedeviling our economy,” the parent said.

Reached for a comment, ZIMSEC public relations manager, Nicky Moyo said the government considered the plight of parents hence the 55 percent subsidy.

“ZIMSEC charges examination fees once in a year or examination cycle. The fees collected are meant to sustain the operations which ensure the timeous and successful running of examinations.”

“The government of Zimbabwe has considered the plight of parents and guardians which is seen in the 55% subsidy which it is giving to those in public schools, local council schools and not for profit mission schools,” she said.