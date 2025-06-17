EMA Urges Urgent Land Restoration on Desertification and Drought Day

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Environmental Management Agency (EMA) is calling for immediate and united efforts to restore degraded land, marking Desertification and Drought Day with a bold push for ecological renewal and sustainable development.

Speaking on the global observance themed “Restore the Land. Unlock the Opportunities,” EMA Director General Aaron Chigona emphasized the urgency of reversing land degradation in Zimbabwe and beyond.

“Land degradation and drought constitute significant barriers to economic prosperity, stability, food production, water security, and overall quality of life,” said Chigona. “Land restoration offers a pivotal opportunity to counteract these threats and engender new possibilities.”

Chigona said the theme reflects Zimbabwe’s broader national vision, aligning environmental recovery with Vision 2030, the country’s roadmap to becoming an empowered upper middle-income economy.

“Our dedication to land restoration transcends mere environmental compliance; it represents a foundational pillar of our national developmental aspirations,” he added.

Chigona also highlighted Zimbabwe’s alignment with the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) and its goals to reach Land Degradation Neutrality (LDN).

He highlighted the socio-economic consequences of failing to address environmental degradation.

“Land degradation and drought present substantial challenges to our agricultural output, water availability, and overarching socio-economic stability. These environmental pressures directly impact our capacity to achieve the sustainable development objectives articulated within Vision 2030, which envisages an empowered and prosperous upper middle-income society,” he said

Zimbabwe preparing to host COP15 of the Convention on Wetlands, set for July 23–31.

Officials say the international summit presents an opportunity for Zimbabwe to reaffirm its commitment to environmental preservation, particularly in safeguarding fragile wetlands.

“Wetlands are crucial ecological systems that fulfill a vital role in mitigating the impacts of drought, facilitating groundwater recharge, supporting biodiversity, and providing essential ecosystem services,” Chigona said.

Looking forward, Chigona highlighted the benefits of land restoration go far beyond ecological healing.

“Through the restoration of our land, we are not solely improving environmental conditions. This encompasses the generation of green employment opportunities within restoration projects, the enhancement of agricultural yields through sustainable farming methodologies, the improvement of water quality and availability, and the fortification of our national climate resilience,” he said