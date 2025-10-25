Epworth Woman Remanded for Stabbing Husband in Property Dispute

By Judith Nyuke

An Epworth woman who reportedly stabbed her husband during a dispute on Thursday, causing his intestines to protrude, has been remanded in custody.

Tafadzwa Mandaza (31) appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa on attempted murder charges.

She was advised to seek bail at the High Court and the matter was remanded to November 12.

Prosecutor Rufaro Chonzi told the Court that the couple leads the Apostolic sect Johanne Masowe Yenguwotsvuku and conducts church business from their homestead.

Mandaza viciously attacked her husband Abraham Chirivhayo (35), at their home.

It is alleged that on 23 October 2025 a misunderstanding arose over the issue of selling of a property to pay a debt. Mandaza failed to control her temper and started fighting with her husband whom she then stabbed on the stomach.