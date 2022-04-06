Evasive Ken Sharpe Curtails Developer’s Trial Defence

The absence of controversial Pokugara Properties proprietor Kenneth Raydon Sharpe will place some restriction on land developer George Katsimberis’ trial during cross examination of State witness Michael John Van Blerk, the accused’s lawyer told the Harare Magistrates court.

Advocate Tawanda Kanengoni who is Katsimberis’ lawyer raised the issue with Muchuchuti while objecting to the tendering of a joint venture agreement signed between the two businessmen without an addendum citing that it will curtail his client’s defence.

Prosecutor Michael Reza told the court that Van Blerk was not aware of the addendum as he only appended his signature as a witness.

However, the incomplete joint venture agreement was allowed in court as exhibit with Magistrate Guwuriro asking if the controversial Sharpe would testify, Reza confirmed that Sharpe was never recorded as a witness in the matter therefore will not be called.

Sharpe is believed to have recently visited the country and has been evasive since the beginning of litigations with Katsimberis.

Katsimberis is embroiled in a legal battle with Sharpe following a botched joint venture agreement and was forced to stand trial without his lawyer of choice prompting Kanengoni to represent him in friendly terms.