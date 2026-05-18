Ex Minister’s Son Implicated in $20k Kidnap Plot

By Judith Nyuke

​A 30-year-old woman has been dragged to court for attempting to kidnap a Harare woman allegedly after being offered some money for the job by Batsirai Matiza the son of the late Cabinet minister Joel Biggie Matiza.

According to court papers, the complainant, Annalisa Muguwe (29) is Matiza’s ex-wife.

​Elizabeth Magama (30) was not asked to plead when she appeared before Harare magistrate Ruth Moyo charged with attempted kidnapping.

​The State, represented by Takudzwa Jambawo, alleges that on May 12, 2026, Muguwe received a call from Magama and an accomplice, Amariah Gumbo who is currently on the run.

The duo wanted to meet Muguwe at the Harare Central Police Station regarding an issue involving her ex-husband, Matiza.

​Due to safety concerns, Muguwe reportedly opted to meet the pair at ZRP Rhodesville instead.

It was there that they allegedly confessed they had been hired by her ex-husband to assault her.

​The two allegedly requested to take a picture of Muguwe looking distressed so they could show it to her ex-husband as proof, and she complied.

​The State further alleges that on May 14, 2026, at around 9:00 PM, the pair went to Muguwe’s residence. Because Matiza was reportedly unsatisfied with the photograph, they forcibly recorded a video of Muguwe tied to a tree, pretending to be in severe distress and undergoing an assault.

The State further alleges that on May 16, 2026, the pair called Muguwe, claiming they had brought $20,000 from her ex-husband to settle a “breach of promise to marry” case.

​After being allowed into the house, they changed their story, stating they were actually there to forcibly take Muguwe to a mental institution at the instigation of Matiza who was allegedly waiting outside.

The court heard that Muguwe’s brother intervened and stopped them.

The suspects then admitted that $20,000 was at stake after their previous failures to execute Matiza’s instructions.

The police were called to the scene, prompting Gumbo to flee, while Magama was apprehended.