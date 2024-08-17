Exploring Gender Justice in the SADC Region: Insights from the SADC People’s Summit

By Karen Manzera

The SADC People’s Summit was in full swing this week in Harare, under the banner “Reclaiming SADC for People’s Development: Building People Power, Voice, and Agency towards Democracy and Inclusion.”

Hosted annually by the Southern African People’s Solidarity Network (SAPSN), the summit runs parallel to the SADC Heads of State Summit, providing a vital platform for diverse social movements, community organizations, churches, labor groups, women’s organizations, youth groups, and international solidarity partners to unite, assert their voices, and advocate for marginalized communities in the region.

On August 15, 2024, the Zimbabwe Council of Churches (ZCC) and the Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (ZIMCODD) spearheaded a side event centered on Gender Justice and Women’s Rights within the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

This event brought together a broad spectrum of participants—including gender experts, activists, policymakers, and community leaders from across the region and beyond—to discuss the pressing challenges and strategies for advancing gender equality.

The consensus at the workshop was clear: the SADC region faces a multifaceted landscape of gender justice issues, influenced by cultural norms, legal frameworks, and socio-economic factors. A primary concern highlighted was the persistent economic inequalities faced by women, who struggle with acquiring land and property rights due to the region’s patriarchal structures.

Many women noted that securing communal land is nearly impossible without a male counterpart, underscoring the deeply ingrained cultural barriers.

The workshop also reviewed various national and regional policies aimed at promoting gender equality, stressing the need for robust implementation and monitoring mechanisms to ensure that these policies lead to meaningful improvements for women.

A significant focus was placed on the role of grassroots organizations and community-led initiatives, with case studies from Malawi, Zambia, and Lesotho demonstrating how local activism has fostered change. These examples highlighted the critical need to support and empower grassroots movements.

“Gender justice cannot be achieved in isolation from other forms of inequality,” highlighted Mrs. Sibongile Mauye, Commissioner at the Zimbabwe Gender Commission, during her address.

“For example, race, age, class, and disability intersect with gender, creating multifaceted challenges that require nuanced solutions.” She added

Commissioner Mauye also stressed that cultural attitudes exacerbate these issues, making educational programs and community dialogues essential for shifting cultural norms in the region.

Looking forward, the workshop identified several key action areas, including increasing investment in gender equality programs, fostering regional cooperation to address inequalities, and adopting a multifaceted approach involving legal reforms, grassroots activism, and broad societal engagement.

As the SADC region continues to confront these critical issues, the insights and recommendations from the People’s Summit will be presented to the SADC Heads of State Summit this week in Harare.