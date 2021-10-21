Fans Return As Zimbabwe Host Bangladesh For Women’s ODI Series

A limited number of spectators will be allowed into the stadium to watch the one-day international (ODI) series between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo next month provided they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The exciting news was confirmed after Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Minister Kirsty Coventry, through the Sports and Recreation Commission, approved Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC)’s application to have fans making their long-awaited return to the stands for the first time since January 2020 when Zimbabwe hosted Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series at Harare Sports Club.

The ODIs between Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women – scheduled for 10, 12 and 15 November at Queens Sports Club – will thus serve as a trial run for the safe return of spectators to stadiums.

Only 1 000 fans who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be permitted to watch each of the matches in person and they will be required to produce their vaccination cards and positive identification for inspection at the venue.

The spectators will also be required to adhere to coronavirus protocols at the ground, including the obligation to wear face masks and observe physical distancing.

“We have been missing the excitement and energy that fans bring to the game of cricket and we will be thrilled to safely welcome them for the first time in nearly two years as we host Bangladesh Women at Queens Sports Club in November,” ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni said.

“As excitement builds ahead of that crucial series, we take this opportunity to encourage all cricket lovers to ensure that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in order for them to be permitted into the ground.”

Zimbabwe Women and Bangladesh Women will be using the ODI series in Bulawayo as part of their final preparations for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 that will be staged in Harare from 21 November to 5 December.

The 10-team global tournament will decide the remaining three participants for the 50-over ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 in New Zealand.

Apart from Zimbabwe and Bangladesh, the other teams participating in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021 are West Indies, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Ireland, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Thailand and the United States of America.

Zimbabwe Women versus Bangladesh Women ODI Series 2021: