 FBC to Plant 4000 Trees as part of Silver Jubilee Celebrations

The FBC Holdings Group is embarking on a nationwide Tree Planting Program as part of the institution’s sustainability efforts aimed at promoting Environmental Protection and Climate Resilience. The group will plant four thousand (4000) trees at FBC premises and country-wide learning institutions.

As part of this initiative, FBC has embarked on the “Trees for Food” initiative in partnership with various schools around the country. In this vein, all country branches are participating in the FBCH Group initiative to donate fruit trees that will be planted and maintained at schools’ premises.

The month of December is recognised as the National Tree Planting month and the National Tree planting Day is commemorated every year on the first Saturday of December in order to motivate Zimbabwean citizens to plant and conserve trees, enhance biodiversity and household food security.

This year’s theme is ‘Trees and Forestry for Ecosystem Restoration and Improved Livelihoods”

Speaking at the official launch event for the FBC 2022 Tree Planting initiative, Roy Nyakunuwa (Head of FBCH Group Marketing) said, “The 2022 FBCH Tree Planting Day falls on the first Saturday of December. This coincides with the FBC Bank 25th Anniversary year and as such, the tree planting is a key celebration of the bank’s existence and commitment to enable the well- being of the communities that we serve.”

“The 2022 FBCH tree planting initiative will be an all-inclusive initiative, roping in everyone from across the FBC Group. The Sustainability Standards and Certification Initiative (SSCI) recommends organisational leadership to lead from the front in providing ecosystem services. In this regard, FBCH executives and senior managers have been an integral part of this year’s noble initiative in order to demonstrate top management awareness of climate change issues and commitment to being part of the solution,” he added.

FBC Holdings is deeply involved in climate-related initiatives through engaging in Climate Change adaptation and mitigation initiatives that build environmental resilience. FBC Holdings is championing a “Going paperless” thrust which will be well complemented by the propagation of a tree planting culture. This will go a long way in contributing towards the group’s sustainable efforts aimed at “Engendering environmental protection and climate resilience”.

