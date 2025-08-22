FIFA president Infantino Pays Tribute to Late Striker Tendai Ndoro

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to former Warriors striker Tendai Ndoro who passed away this week describing him as a legend whose influence on African football will not be forgotten.

In a condolence message addressed to Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) president Nqobile Magwizi on Thursday, Infantino hailed Ndoro’s “talent, resilience, and inspiration to many young footballers.”

“I would like to express my sincerest and heartfelt condolences on the passing of former international player Tendai Ndoro. Words seem inadequate to express the sadness we feel for this loss,” Infantino wrote.

Ndoro, who was capped several times for the Warriors represented Zimbabwe at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

At club level, he starred for Chicken Inn before moving to South Africa where he turned out for Orlando Pirates and later played in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Infantino said Ndoro’s “legacy, leadership and human qualities” would be remembered well beyond Zimbabwe.

“On behalf of the international football community, I wish to extend our deepest sympathy to the Zimbabwe Football Association, and to Tendai Ndoro’s family, friends and loved ones,” he added.

Ndoro was regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s most gifted strikers of his generation.