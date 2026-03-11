Former Bank Manager Jailed for Defrauding CABS

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

A former Client Relationship Manager at the Central African Building Society (CABS), Talent Tarisai Zimbindi (39) has been sentenced to an effective four years in prison after being convicted of defrauding the bank of US$182,758.

The sentence was handed down by the Harare Magistrates’ Court following Zimbindi’s conviction for abusing his position at the financial institution.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), the offence occurred between August and October 2024 when Zimbindi allegedly manipulated loan facilities that were meant for corporate clients.

Prosecutors said the former bank employee diverted the funds to an account belonging to Rozim Mining (Private) Limited, a company under his control, before withdrawing the money for personal use.

The fraud was uncovered after discrepancies were detected in the bank’s records, prompting investigations that confirmed the unlawful diversion of the funds.

Authorities said US$182,758 had been misappropriated and none of the money was recovered, leading to Zimbindi’s arrest and prosecution.

The court initially sentenced him to 10 years’ imprisonment, but part of the sentence was suspended under certain conditions.

Three years were suspended for five years on condition of good behaviour, while another three years were suspended on condition that he restitutes the victim.

As a result, Zimbindi will serve an effective four-year prison term.