Fully-Immersive Dining On The Edge Of Enchanting Zambezi River

Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe – A fully-immersive riverside dining experience has been introduced at the Palm River Hotel. The Riverside Dining Experience offers hotel guests authentic African style barbeque dining, within an unparalleled setting on the Zambezi River.

Under a twinkling canopy of stars, and illuminated by lanterns, guests are treated to an authentic barbeque-style dinner, perfectly positioned within the hotel’s lush gardens, alongside the palm-fringed banks of the tranquil and serene river.

The activity includes a 3-course dinner of locally sourced barbeque-style options, enhanced with a touch of traditional Zimbabwean flavours. Delicacies such as crocodile and kudu steaks can also be found on the menu, all of which are grilled al fresco on open coal fires. Fresh and flavourful salads, side options and a range of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages further elevate the experience.

Light entertainment of gentle rhythms played by local musicians on hand-held drums and traditional instruments, known locally as the ‘mbira’, create a calming ambience, enhanced only by the chatter of birdlife and wildlife.

The Riverside Dining Experience is situated alongside a wildlife corridor, where wildlife sightings are frequently experienced.

Group Hospitality Manager, Heather Kay commented, “The magic of the Zambezi River is treasured by all who are fortunate enough to experience it, and our hope is for every guest to leave Victoria Falls with a vibrant memory of our wild surroundings and this iconic river. With this in mind, the Riverside Dining Experience perfectly encapsulates the enchanting river setting, paired with our most loved Zimbabwean flavours, light entertainment and a soothing ambience under the African night’s sky.”

The Riverside Dining Experience takes place between 18h00 and 20h30 and is available to all in-house guests of the Palm River Hotel and Ilala Lodge Hotel throughout the year, weather conditions permitting. The experience costs US $45.00 per person and includes a 3-course barbeque dinner, a welcome drink, return transfers within Victoria Falls town centre (not applicable to groups) and local entertainment. The experience can also be booked as a group activity available to guests from external hotels. Please enquire for more details on group bookings.

The Palm River Hotel also offers indoor dining in the hotel’s grand dining hall and on the restaurant terrace – offering a part-immersed setting within the indigenous surroundings of the hotel. Both options are complimented by the hotel’s sweeping gardens and unsurpassable views of the Zambezi River. The restaurant offers a separate à la carte menu serving breakfast, lunch and dinner to hotel guests and day visitors.

