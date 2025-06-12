Geo Pomona Rolls Into Harare: A New Dawn for the City’s Waste Crisis

By Anyway Yotamu

Geo Pomona Waste Management, the company entrusted by the government to handle Harare’s waste services, has launched a door-to-door garbage collection operation across the city—marking a potential turning point in the capital’s long-standing waste crisis.

The company, recently equipped with a fleet of refuse collection and street cleaning trucks from Belarus through a government-backed initiative has already begun clearing dump sites and collecting garbage in several suburbs.

For many residents, the change has been a welcome relief after nearly two decades of overflowing garbage, uncollected waste, and fears of waterborne diseases.

“We have suffered for a long time due to unending outbreaks from uncollected garbage, but today, Pomona has brought us relief. We’re so happy—we hope to see the glory days of the Sunshine City return,” said Mellisa Mavhuwani from Glenview.

Another resident Tinashe Kanonge added, “We’ve seen dump sites cleared and trucks collecting garbage today. I don’t think anyone will dump again. We’ve also been promised bins to keep our homes clean. They’ll be collecting every Wednesday.”

A third resident who spoke on annonymity urged community participation, saying, “Let’s all pay our rates on time. That way, they’ll keep collecting, and we can live in a disease-free environment.”

For years, Harare City Council has failed to maintain regular waste collection, resulting in mounting refuse in public spaces and illegal dumpsites.

But with the launch of a new fleet—unveiled last week by President Emmerson Mnangagwa at a colorful ceremony at the Pomona dump site—there’s renewed hope.

Geo Pomona has also announced plans to expand operations to towns and municipalities across all provinces in the country.