Govt Regrets Hurried Removal Of Warrior Shield At Joshua Nkomo Airport

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development says it regrets the hasty removal of the signage of the Ndebele cultural shield at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo (JMN) International airport without consulting stakeholders.

The shield is a heritage symbol that resonates with the Ndebele culture history was pulled down on May 5 and replaced with a signage of the Government’s Coat of Arms insignia, drawing criticism from activists, politicians, social commentators and stakeholders.

In a statement, Transport Minister Felix Mhona said the change of signage was done by the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) as part of its mandate of ensuring proper signage at all airports to ICAO standards.

“The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development would like to inform the nation that it is committed to proper signage at all our airports in line with the International Civil Aviation Organisation ((CAO) standards. In this regard the Airports Company of Zimbabwe (ACZ) continues to carry out its mandate of ensuring proper signage at all airports to International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards,” said Mhona

He said the Ministry regrets the hurried removal of the signage without notifying concerned parties and consultations are ongoing to have the best signage.

“The Ministry regrets the hasty removal of the signage at J. M. Nkomo International Airport without notifying all the stakeholders. The Ministry takes pleasure in informing all stakeholders that we have already gone to tender for new signage that incorporates all stakeholder concerns.

“Wider consultations are ongoing on the best signage which will factor in regional sentiments a. desires. The Ministry of Transport a. Infrastructural Development would like to assure the public, all stakeholders, the rest of Government and all users of J.M. Nkomo International Airport that as we design the new signage their input and support is of paramount importance,” he said