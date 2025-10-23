Govt Targets Rural Industrial Boom in 2026 Budget Shift to Empower Local Investors

By Anyway Yotamu

The Ministry of Industry and Commerce is set to prioritise rural industrialisation and local investor support in the 2026 National Budget as part of efforts to strengthen domestic production and value addition.

Appearing before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce chaired by Zaka South legislator Clemence Chiduwa on Tuesday, Permanent Secretary Dr Thomas Utete Wushe said the ministry’s budget proposal aligns with the government’s broader development plan under the National Development Strategy 2 (NDS1).

“We have presented our budget call for 2026, which is guided by our overarching 2026–2030 strategy. The ministry’s focus will be on three strategic areas, with industrialisation taking centre stage. Our approach will examine ways to promote rural industrialisation and revive industries affected by economic downturns and sanctions,” said Dr Wushe.

Dr Wushe added that the ministry was shifting its emphasis from Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to empowering local investors in line with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s call for home-grown economic transformation.

“We are enhancing the ministry’s focus on local investors, enabling them to drive manufacturing and value addition within key value chains. By leveraging our comparative advantages, we aim to expand into regional and global markets,” he said.

The 2026 National Budget is expected to be presented next month by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

Parliament is currently conducting nationwide consultations to gather citizens’ input on priorities for the upcoming fiscal year.