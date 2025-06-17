Govt to Accelerate Rollout of AI-Powered Traffic Management System

The Government has announced the acceleration of its Home-Grown Smart Traffic Management System, a locally developed initiative designed to modernise road safety and law enforcement through advanced technologies.

Speaking at a post-cabinet briefing in Harare on Tuesday, Information and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said the system, developed under the Safe City Project by state-owned telecommunications provider TelOne has received cabinet approval for full-scale implementation following a successful pilot launched during the COVID-19 period.

“The government is set to accelerate the implementation of a Home-Grown Smart Traffic Management System, after Cabinet had approved rolling out of a Proof of Concept in 2020 which was subsequently utilised during the COVID-19 period and thereafter,” Muswere said.

The system aims to tackle a growing wave of traffic congestion, road accidents and violations of traffic laws across the country especially in urban centres.

“This innovative system utilises advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and big data analytics to enhance traffic flow, road safety and transparency,” he added.

Key features of the system include a network of AI-powered surveillance cameras equipped with automatic number plate and facial recognition, central command and control centres and mobile platforms for issuing and paying fines.

The technology is also integrated with national databases from the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA), the Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) and the Civil Registry allowing real-time identification of vehicle owners and offenders.

“It detects a wide range of traffic infractions, including red-light violations, speeding, disobeying stop signs, wrong-way driving, illegal parking and many others. It then notifies violators and enables them to review evidence of the offence,” said Muswere.

The system’s capabilities extend into broader law enforcement functions, including monitoring for criminal activities such as loitering, pickpocketing and large crowd movements.

The rollout will begin in Harare and Bulawayo before expanding to other major urban areas.

Authorities have outlined the need for several enablers to ensure the project’s success, including stable electricity, reliable internet and the establishment of specialised traffic courts to expedite the processing of violations.

“This localised approach is expected to foster knowledge transfer, skills development, and national pride while promoting self-reliance and sustainability,” said the minister.