Govt To Offer Free Internet To 400 Schools

The government announced Tuesday that it will be availing free internet services to 400 schools in a bid to enhance online learning as the schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In her post-cabinet brief, Information Minister, Monica Mutsvangwa further stated that 180 rural schools will be connected to the internet by year-end.

“The Ministry of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services wishes to accelerate the implementation of the National e-Learning Strategy through the provision of free internet services to 400 schools that already have connectivity but are encountering difficulties in paying monthly bandwidth subscriptions.

“The schools will be provided with data for nine months. An additional 180 rural schools will have been connected by the end of 2021 and will benefit from the same initiative,” Mutsvangwa said.

According to Mutsvangwa, free internet services will also be provided at Community Information Centers and Community Village Information Centers for the benefit of pupils and members of the public.

Shamwari Yemwanasikana, an organization that works with children, in particular, the girl child, commended the government’s initiative but called for access to the internet for all pupils to achieve quality education.

The organization has been offering data for children in marginalized communities to catch up with those who are already on e-learning educational services.

“Data is expensive thus by making provision for data we are moving in the right direction of ensuring that those who had no access to data can participate.

“However, in as much as we recognize and commend the government’s efforts, those who live in remote areas where there is no mobile network at all will be disadvantaged. They will be left behind as far as getting access to education is concerned,” SYS said in a statement.

The organization also bemoaned slow progress on the implementation process which normally takes longer than expected hence leaving more children unable to access education.

“The issue of implementation has always been a concern. The initiative is good and we hope that it will be implemented fully and those who are meant to benefit will benefit from the initiative.

“We now live in a digital world therefore internet that is affordable and accessible is a must-have for communities,” SYS said.

Women and Children’s rights advocate Ekenia Chifamba told 263Chat that the move is a step in the right direction as it ensures that girls are back in school and not falling prey to child marriages due to lack of education.

“The moment we have more children accessing education it means we are going to reduce the number of girls who are likely to be married off because they are not in school, they are not doing anything that is meaningful with their lives

“Right now, the biggest issue is on child marriages and how young girls are being taken advantage of being used as ticket meals for families who are facing economic hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We applaud this because we know that if all these young people have access to quality education they become protected, even from drug abuse and all social ills,” Chifamba said.

More than 800 000 children in Zimbabwe are out of school due to the pandemic, according to studies.