Govt Warns Against Rising Anti-Migrant Violence as Labour Migration Talks Open in Harare

Governments across Africa must strengthen labour migration governance and protect migrant workers from rising anti-immigrant violence and exploitation, deputy Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Advocate Mercy Dinha has said.

Speaking at the opening of the Regional Tripartite Workshop on Enhancing Labour Migration Governance: Adapting Policies and Technical Assistance to Evolving Migration Dynamics in Harare, Advocate Dinha said labour migration had become a permanent feature of the global economy and required coordinated regional responses.

“We gather here in Harare at a pivotal moment, when the realities of labour migration are reshaping economies, societies, and the future of work across our continent and beyond,” she said.

Advocate Dinha said labour migration should be viewed as an opportunity rather than a burden by both countries of origin and destination, noting that migrant workers make significant contributions to economic growth by addressing labour shortages increasing productivity and supporting innovation.

“Labour migration should be viewed as a positive phenomenon by both the sending and receiving countries. Migrants substantially boost economies by expanding the labour force, increasing productivity, and filling critical shortages. They act as entrepreneurs, innovators, and consumers, while younger demographics help rejuvenate aging populations and sustain social security systems. Overall, they provide a net positive contribution to public budgets and national GDP,” she said.

Citing international data, Advocate Dinha said there were approximately 167.7 million international migrant workers worldwide in 2022 accounting for nearly 5% of the global labour force.

She said research by the McKinsey Global Institute estimated that migrant workers contribute around US$6.7 trillion to the global economy annually, equivalent to about 9.4% of global GDP.

“These figures demonstrate that migrant workers are not only contributors to national economies but also key drivers of global prosperity. They also remind us that the immense economic value migrant workers create must be matched by a shared commitment to protect their rights, ensure decent work, and safeguard them from exploitation and unsafe working conditions,” she said.

The deputy minister, however, expressed concern over what she described as growing hostility towards migrants in many parts of the world, warning that anti-migrant sentiment was increasingly manifesting itself in violent attacks.

“We have recently witnessed globally, regionally and sub-regionally negative and emerging trends against migrants. These trends are beginning to rear their ugly head, by way of violent acts. Individuals or groups of individuals are beginning to question the value that migrant workers bring to their economies, the number of jobs and businesses operated by migrants, impact of migration of social services such as schools, medical care etc. As much as these concerns may be valid, the worrying factors are acts of violence directed at migrants,” she said.

Advocate Dinha said governments had responded by tightening immigration controls, speeding up deportations and increasing penalties for employers hiring undocumented migrants, but stressed that migration policies should remain rooted in human rights.

She highlighted the plight of undocumented migrants saying they were often the most vulnerable despite making significant contributions to host economies.

“Effective labour migration governance must therefore acknowledge their presence and ensure that rights-based protections extend to all workers regardless of status, so that no one is left behind,” she said.

The five-day workshop has brought together policymakers, employers’ organisations, trade unions and other stakeholders to examine emerging migration trends and strengthen labour migration governance across the region.

Participants are expected to develop policy recommendations focusing on fair recruitment practices, portability of social protection, gender-responsive migration systems and coordinated approaches across employment, education and social protection sectors.

The workshop builds on international frameworks, including the International Labour Organization’s Decent Work Agenda, the Abidjan Declaration and the African Union-ILO-IOM-UNECA Joint Programme on Labour Migration Governance.

Advocate Dinha urged delegates to use the forum to exchange experiences and develop practical solutions that protect migrant workers while supporting sustainable development.

“I encourage each of you to participate actively, to share your national experiences, and to contribute to shaping policies that are fair, inclusive, and resilient. Together, we can build migration systems that safeguard the dignity of workers, respond to the needs of employers, and support the aspirations of our societies,” she said.

She also acknowledged the continued support of the International Labour Organization (ILO), thanking the organisation for its commitment to strengthening labour migration governance despite financial pressures facing global institutions.

“We therefore wish to implore the ILO to continue unabated in supporting ARLAC,” she said.