Gvt Eyes Grain Boom with Massive Surplus Projected as Tobacco Sales Hit Record $1B

By Takudzwa Tondoya

The Government says it is on track to record a significant grain surplus of over 800,000 metric tonnes thanks to promising yields from the 2024-2025 summer cropping season and an aggressive winter wheat programme according to Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere.

Speaking during a post Cabinet press briefing, Muswere said the country’s cereal reserves are projected to reach an estimated 3.01 million metric tonnes well above Zimbabwe’s annual grain requirement of 2.2 million metric tonnes.

“This projection is based on an anticipated cereal reserve of 3.01 million metric tonnes, comprising an expected harvest of 2,928,206 metric tonnes and an existing reserve of 83,526 metric tonnes,” said Muswere.

He said the potential surplus could grow even larger when viewed against average cereal consumption rates either within the region or domestically.

“The surplus will be even greater if projections are based on the SADC regional average cereal consumption rate of 8.5 kilogrammes per person per month, or the national actual average of 7.7 kilogrammes per person per month,” Muswere said.

To maintain momentum and support the agricultural sector, the government has pledged continued financial support to the Grain Marketing Board (GMB).

According to Muswere, this will ensure timely payment to farmers and expand grain marketing efforts.

“Resources will continue to be availed to the GMB to facilitate timeous payments for grain deliveries by farming communities. Grain marketing will also continue through multiple channels — including the GMB, the Zimbabwe Mercantile Exchange (ZMX), and direct sales to agro-processors,” he said.

In a further sign of a robust agricultural season, the government announced that tobacco sales have shattered previous records, with over 309 million kilogrammes sold easily surpassing the initial 300 million kilogramme target.

“This represents a 45.65% increase in volume compared to the 209 million kilogrammes sold in 2024, and sales are still ongoing,” Muswere said.

While the average price dipped slightly from $3.45 to $3.36 per kilogramme, overall revenue from tobacco has surged to over $1.04 billion a sharp jump from the $721 million recorded last year.