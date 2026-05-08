Gvt Steps Up Mine Inspections After Fatal Chegutu Accidents

By Kudzaishe Chimonera

The government says it has intensified inspections and monitoring of mining activities following fatal accidents at illegal mining sites in Chegutu.

The issue was raised in the Senate after Tawanda Bvumo asked the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development what measures were being taken after deaths at Elvington Gold Mine, also known as G. Zone Mining and Alisha Mine at Pickstone.

Responding on behalf of the ministry, Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Caleb Makwiranzou acknowledged the incidents and said both accidents had occurred at illegal mining operations.

“Those accidents happened at illegal mining.Unfortunately, because they are illegal, we were not monitoring those mines. However, even then, we can only be saddened by the fact that there was a loss of life.” he said

The deputy minister said the government had since increased the frequency of inspections in an effort to improve safety and prevent further deaths.

“What we have done is that we have increased our number of inspections and reduced the monitoring timeline. We are sending our inspectors there on a more regular frequency.” he said

Makwiranzou also said authorities were encouraging small-scale and artisanal miners to formalise their operations through registration.

He said registered miners could then receive training and regular safety monitoring from government inspectors.

“In addition, we are trying to get the small and medium miners to register with us. This is because when they are registered with us, we can then be able to go and visit them, monitor and train them,” he said.

Zimbabwe has recorded a growing number of mining-related accidents in recent years particularly at informal and unregulated gold mining sites.

“The Government is very concerned about those accidents,” Makwiranzou added.

Yesterday, the Zimbabwe Republic Police reported that three artisanal miners lost their lives after a boulder fell on them while they were prospecting for gold in a 100-metre-deep vertical shaft at at Temstan Mine, Pickstone in Chegutu.