Gvt Urged to Fast-track Whistleblower Protection as Corruption Erodes Human Dignity

Transparency International Zimbabwe (TIZ) has called on authorities to urgently adopt whistleblower protection laws, warning that corruption continues to strip citizens of their basic dignity by denying them access to essential services and justice.

Speaking during a breakfast meeting held in Harare, TIZ programmes officer Fadzai Jekemu said corruption in Zimbabwe is not a faceless offence but a daily reality that undermines livelihoods.

“Corruption is not a victimless crime. It erodes the dignity of individuals and communities by denying them access to essential services, economic opportunities and justice,” Jekemu said.

Held annually on July 11, this year’s Africa anti-Corruption Day ran under the theme “Promoting Human Dignity in the Fight Against Corruption” and came as Zimbabwe grapples with persistent governance challenges despite recent reforms such as the abolition of the death penalty and the decentralisation of courts to improve access to justice.

While the government has set up anti-corruption courts in all ten provinces and adopted a National Anti-Corruption Strategy watchdogs say underfunding, weak enforcement and the absence of whistleblower protection continue to hinder progress.

Jekemu said without strong safeguards, powerful individuals evade accountability.

“The absence of whistleblower protection legislation continues to shield those in positions of power. Urgent adoption of this law is imperative to ensure the safety of those who come forward,” she added.

The breakfast meeting hosted by TIZ aimed to assess the country’s anti-corruption journey through the lens of human dignity.

Stakeholders called the Government to prioritise whistleblower protection, victim support and the inclusion of marginalised groups.

They also said deeper collaboration among government ministries, commissions and advocacy organisations is needed if the country is to align its anti-corruption efforts with regional frameworks and international conventions.