Gweru Man Arrested Over Alleged Murder of Employer

A 22-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested in connection with the murder of his employer, whose body was allegedly burnt for two days before the remains were scattered in a field in Gweru.

Takunda Kazembe was arrested following the killing of Fungai Mpofu (53) at a plot in Woodend, Gweru, on October 28, 2026.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Kazembe who was employed as a general worker at the property allegedly attacked Mpofu after she reprimanded him over his work performance.

The suspect allegedly struck her several times with a metal container until she lost consciousness.

He then reportedly covered her with a tent before pouring petrol on her body and setting it alight after realising that she had died.

“The suspect reportedly continued burning the body for two days before scattering the ashes (remains) in a field,” said the ZRP.

Police said Kazembe allegedly stole approximately 1.5 tonnes of maize, which he later sold, together with two cellphones belonging to the deceased.

He subsequently fled to his rural home where he was later arrested.

The suspect is expected to face murder charges.