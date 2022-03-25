Harare Businessman Implicates Ken Sharpe In Perjury Case

The trial of perjury accused Pokugara Properties and its managing director Michael John Van Blerk continued at the Harare magistrates’ court with chief witness, land developer George Katsimberis nailing Kenneth Raydon Sharpe for turning around and denying knowledge of the developments he was fully aware of.

In his testimony, Katsimberis who is the key state witness in a perjury case against Pokugara and Van Blerk told the court that Sharpe and his project manager were heavily involved in the demolition of a show house he constructed and knew that architectural plans were approved by the City of Harare.

“Michael John Van Blerk, Mandla Ndebele (project manager) and Kenneth Raydon Sharpe were fully involved from the start right up to the finishing, the construction, sewerage and the plans. They acknowledged receipt of the approved plans…” said Katsimberis

The state, represented by prosecutor Zivanai Macharaga of the Special Anti-Corruption Unit in the President’s Office, alleges that Van Blerk, in his personal capacity and representing Pokugara Properties (Private) Limited as its Managing Director, filed a false written statement in case HC 8948/18 and lied in a sworn affidavit that a show a house constructed by land developer George Katsimberis, was built without approved building plans from the City of Harare.

Katsimberis vehemently denies the same saying that he is in possession of all documents to prove his assertions. The show house in question was constructed by Katsimberis under a botched deal with Sharpe, who is said to have controversially pulled out from the deal.

Van Blerk through his lawyer Advocate Tawanda Zhuwarara has in vain been trying to evade trial through application for quashing of charges on grounds that the charges were meant to embarrass him with Magistrate Ngoni Nduna dismissing the application.

Trial continues on April 6 with Zhuwarara leading cross examination.