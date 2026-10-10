Harare Duo in Court Over Alleged Killing of Suspected Thief

Two men have appeared in court facing murder charges after allegedly assaulting a man with sticks following claims that he had stolen property in their neighborhood.

Christopher Tigere (47) and Veron Kwinjiri (21) of Solomio Park in Harare appeared before Harare magistrate Nyasha Marufu at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with murder under Section 47 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

The two were each granted US$100 bail.

According to the allegations presented in court, the incident occurred after neighbours raised an alarm claiming there was a suspected thief in the area.

Tigere and Kwinjiri allegedly apprehended Fungai Makaza who is accused of having dropped the property he had allegedly stolen before assaulting him repeatedly with sticks across his body.

Makaza was subsequently taken to Ruwa Police Station where a report concerning the allegedly stolen property was made.

He was later referred to Ruwa Rehabilitation Hospital for medical attention before being transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare for further treatment.

However, Makaza was pronounced dead on arrival at Parirenyatwa Hospital.

A post-mortem examination was conducted and the results have reportedly been obtained as part of the investigations.

The two accused are facing murder charges in connection with Makaza’s death.