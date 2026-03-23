Harare Rolls Out 15 000 Smart Water Meters in Infrastructure Overhaul Drive

By Lemuel Chekai

The City of Harare has installed over 15,000 smart prepaid water meters as part of an ongoing push to modernise its ageing water infrastructure, curb losses, and improve billing accuracy.

The programme, being implemented in partnership with Helcraw Electrical, is part of a wider strategy to address persistent water supply challenges in the capital.

Latest figures show installations have now surpassed 18 000 as of March 2026 with the rollout expected to accelerate following the delivery of about 60 000 additional meters into the country.

Suburbs such as Belvedere, Westlea, Mabelreign and Warren Park are among the first to benefit with residents largely welcoming the shift from estimated billing to a prepaid system.

Residents say the new system brings fairness and accountability, eliminating disputes that often arose under estimated billing.

Some noted that prepaid metering ensures households only pay for what they consume, while also encouraging responsible water usage.

Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume has championed the initiative, citing significant losses within the city’s water system.

The municipality is reportedly losing close to 60 percent of treated water before it reaches consumers, translating into millions of dollars in monthly revenue losses.

City officials believe the smart metering system will not only improve revenue collection but also provide more accurate consumption data, helping authorities better manage supply and demand.

The metering rollout is being complemented by broader infrastructure upgrades.

Authorities are replacing roughly 500 kilometres of ageing asbestos cement pipes with modern PVC piping to minimise leakages and improve efficiency.

At the same time, upgrades are underway at Morton Jaffray Water Treatment Works, the city’s main water treatment plant, where efforts are focused on boosting output capacity to meet rising demand.

The long-term target is to install 320,000 smart prepaid meters across the city, with officials indicating the rollout will be carried out in phases.

Plans are also in place to locally manufacture more than 300,000 units, a move expected to support sustainability and reduce costs.

Harare City Council says the initiative is key to strengthening service delivery, improving revenue streams, and promoting water conservation as the city grapples with growing urban demand.