Hatipfeke Junkie Proprietor Sentenced to 4½ Years’ Imprisonment

Hatipfeke Junkie proprietor Jeff Nyamuchengwa, who was facing charges of theft of trust property, has been sentenced to 50 months’ imprisonment by Harare magistrate Wnfilder Tiyatara.

Nyamuchengwa (36), however, will not serve any jail time after the magistrate suspended 36 months on condition that he restitutes the complainant, Justice Chembwa, the sum of US$47,000.

The magistrate also suspended six months on condition of good behaviour, while the remaining eight months will be served through community service.

The court heard that on June 7, 2024, at Kebab Car Sale, the complainant gave Nyamuchengwa US$12,920 in cash for safekeeping.

The complainant entrusted the accused with the money after previously being attacked by armed robbers at his residence. In June 2024, the complainant further instructed Christine Ngoshi to hand over US$34,118 to the accused for safekeeping. This brought the total to US$47,038. No documentation was done for either transaction.

The money was to be collected by the complainant on June 10, 2024.

However, when the complainant went to the accused’s office on that day, Nyamuchengwa failed to return the money.

The court also heard that on June 13, 2024, the complainant received information that Nyamuchengwa had attempted to commit suicide and had been hospitalized. After that, the accused disappeared.

His mobile phone was unreachable, and the complainant discovered that he had relocated to an unknown address.

This prompted the complainant to file a police report, leading to Nyamuchengwa’s arrest.