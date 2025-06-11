‘Health Crisis is a National Emergency’ Nurses Raise Alarm

The Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) has issued a chilling warning over the state of the country’s public health system, describing it as a “national emergency” that is costing lives daily.

ZINA president Enock Dongo said the continued neglect by government authorities has plunged public hospitals into disrepair, leaving ordinary citizens to bear the brunt of what he called “avoidable suffering and unnecessary deaths.”

“This is not just a crisis for health workers; it is a national emergency that affects every citizen. If health workers are properly supported, the biggest beneficiaries will be the patients. Unfortunately, these same patients are now suffering more than the nurses trying to care for them,” Dongo said in a statement.

He urged authorities and doubters to visit facilities like Harare Central Hospital or any provincial hospital to witness the dire conditions for themselves.

“Ask yourself if you or your loved one would receive the care you deserve. Public hospitals have no medication. Patients are told to buy their own drugs and supplies—items that should be readily available,” he said.

Dongo painted a grim picture of facilities lacking basic necessities. As winter approaches, many wards reportedly have no blankets. Some hospitals lack windows, and diagnostic services have all but collapsed.

X-ray machines are out of order, laboratories are poorly equipped, and essential tests cannot be conducted.

“Nurses are forced to refer patients to private institutions that the majority simply cannot afford. So, people remain in public wards, in pain, waiting, suffering,” he said.

The association says nurses are doing all they can under impossible circumstances, often improvising with limited tools to preserve life. But without urgent intervention, the situation is rapidly deteriorating.

“We cannot continue like this. The system has failed, and the suffering is unbearable. We call on the Government of Zimbabwe to urgently prioritise the health sector. Equip hospitals. Support nurses. Save lives,” Dongo added.

ZINA’s plea comes amid growing public frustration over poor service delivery across state institutions.