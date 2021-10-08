High Court Frees Land Developer Felix Munyaradzi

High Court Judge, Justice Tapiwa Chitapi has revoked the magistrates’ court rule on squashing remand application by the businessman, Felix Munyaradzi saying state’ facts are baseless.

In His Judgment, Justice Chitapi said that the placement or remand application is revoked on the basis that the facts as presented by the state do not constitute a criminal offense.

The high court further ruled that the lower court grossly misdirected itself by making a finding that there was a nexus between the Munyaradzi and the alleged offense.

“The learned magistrate grossly misdirected herself by making a finding that Delatfin Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd to the applicant in circumstances where it was the company that dealt with Thomas Mabwe and as such criminal liabilities could not be attributed to the applicant.

“The lower court grossly misdirected itself in making a finding that the conduct of the applicant give rise to a reasonable suspension that he had committed an offense in circumstances where his conduct was innocent and did not give rise to a reasonable suspicions that an offense had been committed,” reads the judgement.

Munyaradzi was arrested by the police last year and was brought to court for his initial remand on 2 September 2020.

Munyaradzi was being alleged to have bribed a police officer Thomas Mabwe by awarding his two residential stand as to ‘gain protection in return’.

The state was accusing Munyaradzi of dishing out stands as well as double allocating his client as the Chief Executive Officer of Delatifin Civil Engineering Pvt Ltd.

When Munyaraadzi appeared for his initial remand, he challenged being placed on remand saying that the allegations made by the state did not raise a reasonable suspicion that the accused committed an offense.