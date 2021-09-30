Incarcerated Access Finance Director Offers ZWL$50 000 for Freedom

Access Finance Director, Raymond Chigogwana appeared in court on Monday on initial remand together with seven other directors of companies accused of illegally dealing in foreign currency exchange using mobile phones has offered to pay ZWL$ 50 000 as part of bail conditions.

The eight will spend another weekend behind bars after their bail ruling was pushed to Monday the 4th of October 2021.

They are separately appearing in different courts and applying for bail through their legal representatives.

On the matter of Access Finance and its director Chigogwana, the state representative Garudzo Ziyadhuma is opposing bail on the grounds that the co-accused are likely to abscond trial or interfere with state witnesses who are yet to be apprehended.

Meanwhile, representing Access Finance and Chigogwana, Thembinkosi Magwaliba argued that the state has not yet identified the so called witnesses and that the velocity of the allegations is therefore doubtful.

Magwaliba also told that court that the fears of the state that the accused persons are still dealing with foreign currency and likely to commit similar offence was not true saying Access Finance is legally entitled to deal with foreign currency.

The accused were arrested on Friday last week in an ongoing Zimbabwe Republic Police operation code named “Pangolin” targeting illegal foreign currency dealers.