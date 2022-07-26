Japan Provides Further Support To Provide Food In Zimbabwe

The Government of Japan has made an additional contribution of US$500.000.00 to the World Food Programme (WFP) to help alleviate food insecurity in Zimbabwe.

The contribution is especially timely, given that many in the country will struggle to feed themselves at the peak of the lean season because of successive drought and chronic economic challenges, aggravated by the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

“In collaboration with WFP, the people of Japan continue to support the most vulnerable in Zimbabwe to address their immediate food needs during the lean season”, said Satoshi Tanaka, Ambassador of Japan to Zimbabwe. “We hope that this assistance will help ease their hardship at a particularly difficult time of year.”

“This funding comes at a critical time, with many vulnerable families struggling to put food on the table”, said Francesca Erdelmann, WFP Representative in the country. “Not only has poor rainfall during the recent growing season resulted in widespread crop failure, prices of food, fuel and fertilizer have surged due to the conflict in Ukraine. Families are now being forced to sell off livestock and other precious belongings to be able to buy food.”

The contribution from Japan will support food distributions during the start of the lean season, October to December 2022, when WFP aims to assist more than 400,000 people.

Since 2019, Japan has contributed over US$ 24.6 million to WFP-supported food assistance and resilience-building for vulnerable communities in Zimbabwe, as well as nutrition support for pregnant women in maternity waiting homes. In 2021, Japan contributed US$5.75 million through WFP to support vulnerable, food insecure communities in Zimbabwe that were severely impacted by climate shocks and COVID-19.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Email

