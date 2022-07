Treasury & Compliance Officer – Mining

1. Oversee aquittals across the group for both goods and services

2. Supervise treasury personnel

3. Treasury reporting

4. Filing of tax returns as well as settlements

5 . Ensure Zimra tax ledgers are always up to date

Requirements

1. Degree in Accounting or related

2. At least 3 years in treasury/ compliance – A Must

3. Professional qualification

If you qualify please email your cv in Word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com