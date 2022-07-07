Debtors Clerk (FMCG Sector, Ruwa)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for a Debtors Clerk to join their dynamic team.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

processing customer invoices into Pastel daily.

Processeing customer sales orders into Patel.

Processing credit notes.

Liaising with MD on new customers and ensures that all applications for new customers are completed and supporting documentation is obtained.

Checking and ensuring all required documents are submitted by customer before giving credit.

Ensuring a file is up to date for every customer.

Entering approved new customers into Pastel.

Maintaining Probottlers debtors’ book and ensures customer invoicing is in line with set credit limits.

Following up debts and ensure debts are paid on time.

Ensuring that all overdue invoices are chased by telephone, email and letter within agreed time schedules.

Maintaining accurate weekly records of all chasing activity.

Providing ad-hoc reporting as and when requested by management. Reconciles debtors accounts and sends out monthly customer statement.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw