VACANCY: Administrative & Finance Assistant

Administrative & Finance Assistant: International Organization for Migration (IOM)

JOB SUMMARY

Position Title: Administrative & Finance Assistant

Duty Station: Harare, Zimbabwe

Classification: General Service Staff, Grade G4

Type of Appointment: Special Short Term with a possibility of extension

Estimated Start Date: As soon as possible

Reference Number: SVN2023/01

Closing Date: 12 March 2023

Context:

Under the direct supervision of the Resource Management Officer (RMO) and the overall supervision of the Chief of Mission (COM) in Harare, Zimbabwe, the incumbent will be responsible for providing finance support services to the mission’s activities.

Established in 1951, IOM is a Related Organization of the United Nations, and as the leading UN agency in the field of migration, works closely with governmental, intergovernmental, and non-governmental partners. IOM is dedicated to promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all. It does so by providing services and advice to governments and migrants.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Core Functions / Responsibilities:

1. Enter in PRISM the accounts documentations received for bank/cash payments in on time and use the proper coding according to IOM’s rules and regulations.

2. Assist in the preparation of travel requests and operational advances to staff along with follow-up on outstanding settlements through monitoring of vendor accounts.

3. Responsible for office petty cash.

4. Assist by performing the non-cash transactions and performing the PRISM noncash entries as and when needed and processing MPRs.

5. Assist in maintaining records in the PRISM-FI system; assist in clearing and maintaining the control accounts in the SAP system periodically and assist with performing Bank reconciliation when necessary.

6. Assist in preparing and maintaining a monthly office expenditure summary.

7. Provide clerical assistance in month and periodic end closures by undertaking quality control checks on the monthly accounts, clear debtor/creditor accounts in a timely manner.

8. Maintain the financial documentation including registering documents, filing of request for payments/ receipts/noncash transactions on a timely basis, labelling of files and arrange the files in order periodically.

9. Perform any other duties as may be assigned.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

• Bachelor’s degree from an accredited academic institution, preferably in Accounting, Finance or Business Administration with a minimum of 2 (two) years year relevant work experience; or

• Completed High School degree with at least 4 (four) years in relevant work experience.

Experience

• Have experience in financial management of accounts, cash handling tasks, finance/accounting, and administrative.

• Have relevant training and field experience, specifically in accounting systems.

• Knowledge of IOM accounting systems, software and procedures, a distinct advantage.

• Ability to prepare clear and concise reports and to analyse and interpret source information and data.

• Good knowledge MS Office, specifically Excel is required, particularly in computerized accounting systems (SAP, etc.).

• Good communication skills, personal commitment, efficiency, flexibility, drive for results, respect for diversity and creative thinking.

• Have professional certification from a recognized accreditation body in certified public accountant/CPA or certified management account/CMA or chartered accountant/CA is advantage.

Languages

Proficiency in written and spoken English.

Required Competencies

Values

• Inclusion and respect for diversity: respects and promotes individual and cultural differences; encourages diversity and inclusion wherever possible.

• Integrity and transparency: maintains high ethical standards and acts in a manner consistent with organizational principles/rules and standards of conduct.

• Professionalism: demonstrates ability to work in a composed, competent, and committed manner and exercises careful judgment in meeting day-to-day challenges.

Core Competencies – behavioural

• Teamwork: develops and promotes effective collaboration within and across units to achieve shared goals and optimize results.

• Delivering results: produces and delivers quality results in a service-oriented and timely manner; is action oriented and committed to achieving agreed outcomes.

• Managing and sharing knowledge: continuously seeks to learn, share knowledge, and innovate.

• Accountability: takes ownership of achieving the Organization’s priorities and assumes responsibility for own action and delegated work.

• Communication: encourages and contributes to clear and open communication; explains complex matters in an informative, inspiring, and motivational way.

Other

• Appointment will be subject to certification that the candidate is medically fit for appointment.

• No late applications will be accepted.

TO APPLY

Interested candidates are invited to submit their applications to vacancieshre@iom.int by 12 March 2023 at the latest, referring to this advertisement.

Female candidates who are qualified and experienced are especially encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted