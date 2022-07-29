Abattoir Processing Labourers and Meat Packers. 

Our client is looking for applicants to fill the abovementioned roles. Applicants with at least three years of proven work experience. Ideal candidates have exposure to meat processing or have worked in an abattoir. The role will be based out of Zimbabwe with a highly competitive salary on offer.

Interested and qualified candidates please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.