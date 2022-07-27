fbpx
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Accountant – Fmcg- 3k- total cost

1. Preparation of annual and quarterly budgets
2. Preparation of management and financial accounts
3. Review of the bank and petty cash reconciliations
4. Compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements

Requirements
1. Degree in Accounting
2. CA/ ACCA/ CIMA
3. At least 7 years of working experience

If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com

