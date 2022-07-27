Accountant – Fmcg- 3k- total cost
1. Preparation of annual and quarterly budgets
2. Preparation of management and financial accounts
3. Review of the bank and petty cash reconciliations
4. Compliance with regulatory and statutory requirements
Requirements
1. Degree in Accounting
2. CA/ ACCA/ CIMA
3. At least 7 years of working experience
If you qualify please email your cv in plain word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com
To apply for this job email your details to snyamhondera@priconsultants.com