Agronomy Commercial Administrator

Our client in the agriculture industry is looking for an Agronomy Commercial Administrator to join them soon.

Qualifications and Experience

• Degree in Accounting

• CA/CIMA or similar

• At least 4 years in General administration and bookkeeping/ Accounting

• Financial reporting

• Agronomy knowledge

Responsibilities

• Organises monthly drawdowns for Growers, either through IFAS and/or from the Local Bank monthly

• Prepares the cash requisitions and relevant documentation for third-party payments (Input supplier) and following payment, inputs the payment into IFAS against the Grower account daily

• Organises and checks the petty cash and farm wages for Direct Farms and actions these in compliance with IFAS and SAP procedures monthly

• Receives Vendor Applications and processes through SAP procedures

• Interfaces with the management of the Bank, prepares relevant documentation, arranges and records meetings for report purposes, on a monthly and weekly basis

• Prepares, as an Excel Spreadsheet based on bank statements, IFAS, Farm visit reports and Sales Team inputs, monitors the Bad Debt Report and submits to the ACCC (Agronomy Credit Control Committee) weekly

• Sends out IFAS statements upon request

• Takes minutes of the ACCC meeting and submits to the Large-Scale Manager for approval and forwards to the committee members following approval.

• Prepares the cash flows for the Growers in conjunction with the Large-Scale Manager based on the parameters given by ACCC and the Grower requirements

If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED