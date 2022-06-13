Agronomy Commercial Administrator
Our client in the agriculture industry is looking for an Agronomy Commercial Administrator to join them soon.
Qualifications and Experience
• Degree in Accounting
• CA/CIMA or similar
• At least 4 years in General administration and bookkeeping/ Accounting
• Financial reporting
• Agronomy knowledge
Responsibilities
• Organises monthly drawdowns for Growers, either through IFAS and/or from the Local Bank monthly
• Prepares the cash requisitions and relevant documentation for third-party payments (Input supplier) and following payment, inputs the payment into IFAS against the Grower account daily
• Organises and checks the petty cash and farm wages for Direct Farms and actions these in compliance with IFAS and SAP procedures monthly
• Receives Vendor Applications and processes through SAP procedures
• Interfaces with the management of the Bank, prepares relevant documentation, arranges and records meetings for report purposes, on a monthly and weekly basis
• Prepares, as an Excel Spreadsheet based on bank statements, IFAS, Farm visit reports and Sales Team inputs, monitors the Bad Debt Report and submits to the ACCC (Agronomy Credit Control Committee) weekly
• Sends out IFAS statements upon request
• Takes minutes of the ACCC meeting and submits to the Large-Scale Manager for approval and forwards to the committee members following approval.
• Prepares the cash flows for the Growers in conjunction with the Large-Scale Manager based on the parameters given by ACCC and the Grower requirements
If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
