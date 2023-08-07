APPLY: WCoZ Women Community Activism Grant (WCAG)

WCoZ is launching a Women Community Activism Grant (WCAG) designed to support Community-Based Organisations (CBOs) operating in the following provinces: Masvingo, Midlands, Manicaland, Matabeleland North, Mashonaland West, and Mashonaland East.

The program focuses on:

Women’s leadership: Promoting a conducive environment for the participation of women and girls in public life, including the recognition of women leaders’ contributions.

Women’s economic empowerment: Establishing community livelihoods or savings and loan schemes.

Male engagement: Involving men and boys in supporting gender equality interventions within the community.

Community advocacy: Engaging women and men in advocacy initiatives, collaborating with local councillors and Members of Parliament on priority issues for their communities.

The call and the modalities for applying are attached for reference. The deadline to submit the application is 31 August 2023.

https://wcozzim-my.sharepoint.com/:x:/g/personal/sharonm_wcoz_org/ERwChIW1vAVPt2HZM9VtBVIBPeabksGWdfWe190QE0qrtA?e=WRirIX

https://wcozzim-my.sharepoint.com/:b:/g/personal/sharonm_wcoz_org/EXm2BmESc8JImIpKPNBaE9UBD88CWO8trxNWHnVI_cMNoA?e=NHBlRG

https://wcozzim-my.sharepoint.com/:w:/g/personal/sharonm_wcoz_org/EUSIF2JzqRRKvVjScwa6skUB_V-GMqU7AcpAowXC7ew8uQ?e=ZTbaBC

https://wcozzim-my.sharepoint.com/:w:/g/personal/sharonm_wcoz_org/ESInmWS__atMqKSNEQB8z98BP0puU-vHIvTNLi-ks9GzhQ?e=dRnbDJ

WCAG Call for Applicationss (1)

WCAG PROPOSAL APPLICATION TEMPLATE (1)

WCAG Pre-assessment Form 1.8

WCAG Budget Template. (1)