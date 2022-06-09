Our client in the FMCG manufacturing industry is searching for an experienced and qualified Assistant Accountant to:

– manage the company cash book

– prepare and post payments

– prepare lead schedules for financial statements and management accounts

– perform any other duties as assigned by the immediate superior.

The ideal candidate:

– should be between 28-36 years of age

-must possess an Accounting Degree or equivalent

– have at least 2-3 years of experience in an FMCG environment and related accounting,

– have experience using Pastel Evolution and SAGE 1000.

– An ACCA/CIMA qualification in is an added advantage.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th June 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.