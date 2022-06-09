Our client in the FMCG manufacturing industry is searching for an experienced and qualified Assistant Accountant to:
– manage the company cash book
– prepare and post payments
– prepare lead schedules for financial statements and management accounts
– perform any other duties as assigned by the immediate superior.
The ideal candidate:
– should be between 28-36 years of age
-must possess an Accounting Degree or equivalent
– have at least 2-3 years of experience in an FMCG environment and related accounting,
– have experience using Pastel Evolution and SAGE 1000.
– An ACCA/CIMA qualification in is an added advantage.
Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 10th June 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
To apply for this job please visit priconsultants.com.