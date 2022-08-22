fbpx
Assistant Accountant

  • Anywhere

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT CASHBOOK (FMCG Manufacturing Sector, Ruwa)

 

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Assistant Accountant – CashBook to join their dynamic team, with 3-4 years experience in a similar role.

 

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • preparing and post payments.
  • general ledger processing and reconciliations.
  • preparing lead schedules for financial statements and management accounts
  • preparing statutory returns
  • maintaining cashbook documents files
  • participating in month end stock take
  • Adhering to safety health environment and quality systems
  • knowledge of managing cashbook module
  • working accurately under pressure and meeting set deadlines
  • excellent communication and analytical skills.

 

Qualifications

  • Degree in Accounting.
  • Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
  • Remuneration: $618750 RTGS Gross.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

