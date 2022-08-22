ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT CASHBOOK (FMCG Manufacturing Sector, Ruwa)
A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Assistant Accountant – CashBook to join their dynamic team, with 3-4 years experience in a similar role.
The incumbent will be responsible for:
- preparing and post payments.
- general ledger processing and reconciliations.
- preparing lead schedules for financial statements and management accounts
- preparing statutory returns
- maintaining cashbook documents files
- participating in month end stock take
- Adhering to safety health environment and quality systems
- knowledge of managing cashbook module
- working accurately under pressure and meeting set deadlines
- excellent communication and analytical skills.
Qualifications
- Degree in Accounting.
- Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
- Remuneration: $618750 RTGS Gross.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job please visit oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.