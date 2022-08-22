ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT CASHBOOK (FMCG Manufacturing Sector, Ruwa)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Assistant Accountant – CashBook to join their dynamic team, with 3-4 years experience in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

preparing and post payments.

general ledger processing and reconciliations.

preparing lead schedules for financial statements and management accounts

preparing statutory returns

maintaining cashbook documents files

participating in month end stock take

Adhering to safety health environment and quality systems

knowledge of managing cashbook module

working accurately under pressure and meeting set deadlines

excellent communication and analytical skills.

Qualifications

Degree in Accounting.

Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Remuneration: $618750 RTGS Gross.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw