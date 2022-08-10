Our client in the food service industry is searching for a driven, adaptable and skilled Assistant Chef to assist with the food preparation process, menu construction and perform any duties tasked by the Head Chef. The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 1-year experience in a professional kitchen, be a team player, hold a culinary-related qualification, be under 40 years of age and hold a valid passport. Experience with African cuisine would be an added advantage. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 17th August 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.