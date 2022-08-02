VACANCY| Assistant Production Manager

Our client in the FMCG industry is searching for an energetic, organised and experienced Assistant Production Manager to assist with planning, supervising, and coordinating production, raw materials & maintenance work activities so as to meet agreed quality, productivity, and efficiency standards, and any other duties assigned by the Production Manager.

The ideal candidate must possess a Degree/Diploma in Business management, engineering, or related fields and at least 3 years of production operational experience.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 4th August 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.