Branch Manager – Auto Motive Industry

Our client in the automotive industry is looking to recruit a competent, responsible and organised Branch Manager. The ideal candidate must meet the minimum requirements and be fully capable of executing the listed key responsibilities.

Key Responsibilities :

• Prepare financial statements for the branch.

• Manage employees and lead day-to-day responsibilities.

• Assist with customer service to ensure overall customer satisfaction.

• Oversee reports for budgets and financial reports.

• Create plans and forecasts that are built to fit future needs.

• Work to grow business and customer acquisition.

Minimum Requirements :

• Degree/Diploma in Business Administration.

• Minimum 5 years’ experience within the automotive industry.

• At least 2 years at a managerial position.

• Excellent communication and leadership qualities.

Salary $500USD.

If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to : dnyamugama@priconsultants.com