Branch Manager – Auto Motive Industry
Our client in the automotive industry is looking to recruit a competent, responsible and organised Branch Manager. The ideal candidate must meet the minimum requirements and be fully capable of executing the listed key responsibilities.
Key Responsibilities :
• Prepare financial statements for the branch.
• Manage employees and lead day-to-day responsibilities.
• Assist with customer service to ensure overall customer satisfaction.
• Oversee reports for budgets and financial reports.
• Create plans and forecasts that are built to fit future needs.
• Work to grow business and customer acquisition.
Minimum Requirements :
• Degree/Diploma in Business Administration.
• Minimum 5 years’ experience within the automotive industry.
• At least 2 years at a managerial position.
• Excellent communication and leadership qualities.
Salary $500USD.
If you qualify kindly email your CV in plain word document format to : dnyamugama@priconsultants.com
