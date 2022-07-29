Our client in the Software-as-a-Service sector is searching for a tech-savvy, solutions-oriented and Technical Business Development Executive to drive sales and manage existing client relationships in line with the company’s strategy within Zimbabwe and neighbouring regional markets. The role will require business travel within Africa. The ideal candidate should be aged between 24 – 35, hold a Bachelor’s degree in a business or commerce-related field and possess 3-5 years of experience in sales. B2B software sales experience is an added advantage.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 1st August 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.