Butchers

Our client is looking for applicants to fill the abovementioned role. Ideal candidates have proven skills and qualifications with at least three years of relevant experience in the meat processing/butchery sector.

Core Duties and Responsibilities

• preparing meat for sale by removing bones, trimming fat and cutting, mincing and grinding meat to shape and size for display or as ordered

• preparing crumbed cuts of meat, and marinating, seasoning and curing special cuts

• selecting and preparing meat to produce smallgoods

• operating machines to grind, mix, mince and tenderise meat

• making seasonings and pickles by mixing spices, salt and other ingredients

• operating sausage filling machines, smoking chambers, and cooking kettles and vats

• advising customers on the suitability and uses of cuts of meat

• may assist in menu planning and scheduling, and in estimating food production costs

Competitive salary on offer. Interested and qualified candidates please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com. Regrettably, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.